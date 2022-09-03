Considering this Labor Day Edition of Hope That Helps, it seems appropriate to address the subject of labor. Words such as work, toil, sweat, struggle, even childbirth are synonymous with labor.
King Solomon, the wisest man who ever lived, has relevant insight for our day – consider his perspective on work and responsibility provided in Proverbs 24:30-34 and 27:25-27 (Passion Version). “One day I passed by the field of a lazy man and I noticed the vineyard of a slacker. I observed nothing but thorns, weeds, and broken-down walls. So, I considered their lack of wisdom and I pondered the lessons I could learn from this: professional work habits prevent poverty from becoming your permanent business partner. And if you put off until tomorrow the work you could do today, tomorrow never seems to come. Take care of your responsibilities and be diligent in your business and you will have more than enough – an abundance of food, clothing, and plenty for your household.”