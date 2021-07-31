The pessimist says: “If I don’t try, I won’t fail.”
Why smile…it wrinkles your face.
Why enjoy flowers…they clutter the place.
Why enjoy eating…all you get is calories.
Why hurry…haste makes waste.
What’s the use of loving…it only gives joy.
What’s the use of music…it makes noise.
What’s the use of working…it makes you tired.
Dr. Mayo encountered a lady who claimed to be celebrating her 108th birthday. The famous surgeon was skeptical. He responded in his usual gracious manner.
“Well, congratulations” he said. “I hope”, he continued further, “I’ll see you on your 109th birthday.”
“You will,” the lady responded with a contented assurance.
“I will?”, Dr. Mayo asked. “Sure,” she said. “Very few people die between 108 and 109, check the record.”
The optimist says, “If I don’t try, I won’t win.”