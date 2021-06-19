My father said, “Words at work are better than words about work.” Even more clarifying was his statement, “Talk is cheap.”
D. L. Moody, a great preacher of years past, was on a journey crossing the Atlantic. A serious fire occurred in the freight at the center of the ship. The ship’s crew and volunteers stood in line working hard. They passed buckets of water to extinguish the significant fire.
A friend of D. L. Moody said to the respected preacher, “Sir, let’s go to the end of the ship and be in prayer.” The gentleman desired to honor Moody by giving him opportunity to politely avoid strenuous work and discomfort.
The minister, in wisdom, responded, “Not so, Sir. We will stay right here and pass buckets and pray hard at the same time.”
As we celebrate Father’s Day, let us show appreciation for fathers who have worked like it all depended on them, and prayed like it all depended on God. Their work and words provide HOPE THAT HELPS.