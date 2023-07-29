Six of the most important words in the English language are: “I ADMIT I MADE A MISTAKE”. Five very beneficial words are: “YOU DID A GOOD JOB”. Four words that help are: “WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?” Three respectful words are: “IF YOU PLEASE”. Two words that can express sincere appreciation are: “THANK YOU”. The word with the potential for winning is: WE”. The word of least importance is: “I”.
“Congenial (pleasant) conversation, what a pleasure! The right word at the right time…beautiful”. This statement made over three thousand years ago in Proverbs 15:23 is still accurate.