On the travel through life, words can help or destroy. Incoming words will encourage and discourage. Comments cannot be prevented. The following words have proven beneficial to many.
“Don’t let life discourage you: everyone who got where they are had to begin where they were.”
“The bubbling brook would not have its song, if all the rocks were removed.”
It is not known who authored the previous sayings. The following was wisely spoken by my mother in many settings.
“You may not be able to stop the birds of discouragement and despair from flying overhead, you can prevent them from building a nest on your head.”
The Apostle Paul who authored much of the New Testament in the Bible wrote: “Don’t give the slanderous accuser, the devil, an opportunity to manipulate you”. Ephesians 4:27