The most important six words: “I admit I made a mistake.”
The most important five words: “I am proud of you.”
The most important four words: “What is your opinion?”
The most important three words: “If you please.”
The most important two words: “Thank you.”
The least important single word: “I” …
The most important word of all is God’s Word. With God’s Word at the center of life great benefit is experienced. “…you thrill to God’s Word, you chew on scripture day and night. You’re a tree planted in Eden, bearing fresh fruit every month, never dropping a leaf, always in blossom”.
Psalm 1: 2 & 3