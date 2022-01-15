A new year is in progress. A perspective on life is often considered when the calendar says it is January.
It is my pleasure to collect anonymous sayings that amuse, provide food for thought and offer added insight.
- A person who knows everything has a lot to learn.
- A person with all the answers hasn’t heard all the questions.
- The person who has earned the right to brag doesn’t have to.
- Patience is the wisdom to count down before blasting off.
- Never get mad at a person for knowing more than you…it isn’t their fault.
- Dig a well before you’re thirsty.
- Worry is the interest paid on trouble that seldom occurs.
A very wise man said, “Does worry add anything to your life? Can it add one more year or even one day? So, if worrying adds nothing, but actually subtracts from your life, why would you worry about God’s care for you?”
Luke 12:25-26 TPB
These words of hope, spoken by Jesus, God’s Son, give help for 2022.