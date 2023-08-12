A young life insurance salesman walked into a large factory. He asked to see the sales manager. The manager finally invited him into the office and gruffly acknowledged the young man.
Nervously he said, “You don’t want to buy life insurance, do you?”
The manager answered, “no.”
“I didn’t think you would,” the young man said as he headed toward the door.
“Wait, come back here,” the manager loudly spoke.
Visibly nervous and frightened, the young man returned.
“You are certainly the worst salesman I have ever seen,” declared the manager. The young salesman looking down said, “Yeah, I know…”.
The manager continued, “Young man, you’ve got to have enthusiasm, be positive and believe in yourself.”
“Yes sir,” the young man replied.
“Now listen,” the manager said, and gave a report of his success from experience and wisdom.
“I don’t know how to thank you,” the young man said.
“That’s okay,” the sales manager said, “I will buy a small policy from you.”
The young man quickly provided a policy. After signing the policy, the older man said, “Never go in unprepared, but know what to say. Work out a plan for your presentation.”
The young man smiled and said, “I have a plan. You just saw my prepared approach to sales managers.”