Several years ago, an expensive jet in development approached Edwards Air Force Base in California. The pilot tried to lower the nose-wheel. There was no response from the landing gear. Quickly the co-pilot traced the issue to a faulty component in the relay panel. After determining the problem, finding something to bypass the relay and activate the nose-wheel gear was essential.
A paperclip was found and bent by the co-pilot to bypass the problem and trigger the nose gear. It worked! The expensive jet and crew avoided an evident crash-landing.
Avoiding the loss of the jet and crew was significant! At that moment, for a specific need, a paper clip was more important than the sophisticated equipment and the expert crew.
Being available to be “bent,” to meet a specific need, provides the opportunity to be “HOPE THAT HELPS.”