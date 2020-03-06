Another year has rolled by, and it is once again time for the Yuma County Fair, March 30-April 5. The fair’s theme is “County Fair with a Desert Flair.” Yuma’s garden clubs are excited to once again sponsor the Open Horticulture section where the public can see what plants grow well in Yuma and how to arrange plant material to create beautiful flower arrangements.
Both the public and garden club members are encouraged to enter their cut plant specimens, houseplants and flower arrangements on March 30, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., or March 31, from 8-9 a.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m. on March 31, and the fair opens to the public at 2 p.m. Entries will be taken home on April 5, 8-9 p.m. or April 6, 8-9 a.m. The more plants the public enters, the more fun and interesting the Open Horticulture section will be.
This year’s theme for the floral designs is “Arizona, Land that We Love.” Adult floral design titles are: Grand Canyon-Majestic Beauty (reservation required), Desert Sunrise-Color Swirl (reservation required) and Golden Glow (open to all). Titles for petite floral designs (under 8 inches in height) are: Down on the Farm and Going Green.
The Artistic Crafts title is “Echoes from the Past”. (Artistic crafts using fresh and/or dry plant material include: topiary, wreath, pot-et-fleur, decorated gift box or hat, corsage, framed picture and any other artistic craft.)
Junior floral design titles are: Saguaro-Soaring High, Ocotillo Beauty and Prickly Pear Paradise. Junior petite floral designs (under 8 inches in height) are: Wily Coyote, Cactus Wren- Our State Bird and Jumpin’ Jackrabbit.
If flower arranging is not your thing, but growing plants is, you can enter your best cut specimens for: roses, bulbs, annuals, perennials, vines, trees, shrubs and herbs. You can also enter all types of plants in containers, orchids in bloom, and your garden’s best fruits and vegetables. All horticulture entries must be grown and cared for by the exhibitor for at least 90 days before entering them.
Go online to yumafair.com to enter your horticulture and floral designs. Click (online entries)-(online open entries)-(register) and follow the directions. Your tags will be waiting for you at the fair when you bring in your entries. If you are unable to enter your plants and flower arrangements online, workers at the Open Horticulture area will help you enter them on March 30 and 31.
“Correct conditioning of cut plant material will keep your entries looking fresh throughout fair week,” explained Jane Buck, Iowa flower show judge. “A cut plant wilts if there is an air-lock in its stem that stops water from moving upward. To prevent this, cut your garden plants and place them in a bucket of lukewarm water. Once indoors, re-cut each stem underwater to ensure water can continue moving up into the stem.”
With proper conditioning, your horticulture entries and flower arrangements will look pretty the entire week of the fair. Bring your entries to the “big tin building” on March 30 (4:30-6:30 p.m.) or March 31 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and help show the public what grows in Yuma.
See you at the fair!