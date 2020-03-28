The old gentleman was an amazement. He astounded everyone. He was always cheerful with a pleasant countenance. Life experience included sickness, his and loved ones. Turmoil was a part of his family association. Significant success and notable down-turns occurred in his business due to economic patterns.
Many years of consistent pleasantness in pain or illness, sorrow from association with others and disappointment in business, produced curiosity in those who observed. How does he maintain a constant attitude of contentment? His significant reply was, “Well, it’s like this, the Bible often says, ‘and it came to pass,’ but never says, it came to stay.”
The familiar words of David, shepherd-king of Israel, in Psalm 23, provide ageless perspective. Verse four of this Psalm on seasons of life says, “When I walk through the (deep, sunless) valley of the shadow of death, I will fear or dread no evil.” The great shepherd provides sustaining assurance as He leads ‘through’ the valley. This psalm, song of life, does not end in the valley.
Our nation is in a dark season. The shepherd will lead us through. Let’s follow! It will be better.
He has promised hope that helps.
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth serves as pastor at Yuma First Assembly.