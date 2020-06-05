National Gardening Week is celebrated June 7-13 and is sponsored by National Garden Clubs, Inc. This is a week for NGC garden clubs to share the joy of gardening with their community.
Yuma has three NGC garden clubs and one garden society offering monthly programs that provide their members and the public with information about successful gardening in the desert southwest and other horticulture-related topics. Club meetings and activities are opportunities for members to connect with fellow gardeners and “learn by doing.”
National Garden Clubs, Inc. began in 1891 when a group of 12 women in Athens, Ga., formed Cobbham Garden Club. Mrs. Lamar Cobb was the group’s first president and Mrs. E.K. Lumpkin was vice president. Once a month, the group met at Mrs. Lumpkin’s home to share gardening advice, trade plant cuttings and enjoy refreshments. Lumpkin’s home is now part of University of Georgia’s campus and holds offices and classrooms used by campus faculty.
During Cobbham Garden Club’s first year, membership was by invitation only. The second year, the club was renamed the Ladies’ Garden Club of Athens and was opened to any woman interested in gardening. In 1928, the Garden Club of Georgia was formed that included the Ladies’ Garden Club and 10 other garden clubs.
Garden Club of America, was the first national garden club organization, and it was established in 1913. By 1929, the National Council of State Garden Clubs was formed which today is called National Garden Clubs, Inc. Its headquarters are adjacent to the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis, Mo.
National Garden Clubs is one of the most recognized nonprofits in the U.S. and is the largest volunteer gardening organization in the world. It has over 6,000 garden clubs and 170,000 members. The organization is a valuable resource that provides gardening, floral design, and civic and environmental information to the public and its members.
NGC garden clubs sponsor healing gardens, landscaping around Blue Star Highway and By-way Memorial Markers honoring our armed forces, community gardens, pollinator gardens, therapy gardens and Habitat for Humanity landscaping.
NGC maintains a butterfly garden at the U.S. Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C. Through its Penny Pines project, garden clubs donate funds to purchase seedling trees planted in national forests destroyed by fires. NGC also sponsors contests and programs to help instill a love of gardening in America’s youth.
Gay Austin, NGC president for 2019-21, has chosen as her theme “Plant America.” This theme emphasizes the many aspects that make gardening a fun and fulfilling hobby. Garden club members are getting back to their gardening roots as they work on their club’s garden-related projects.
Cobbham Garden Club’s 12 members who met 129 years ago to form a garden club would be surprised to learn there are over 170,000 energetic men and women who are members of today’s National Garden Clubs, Inc. Beginning in September, our local garden clubs are happy to welcome interested visitors to their monthly meetings.