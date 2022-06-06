July gardening activities
Yuma’s garden clubs are closed for the summer and will begin holding meetings in September.
• Annuals: Sow seeds for Arizona poppy, Mexican sunflower, regular sunflowers and zinnias.
• Trees and shrubs: Water trees and shrubs regularly during our summer heat. Deep watering benefits plants much more than shallow watering. Water perennials to a depth of 1-2 feet and trees to a depth of 3 feet.
• Palms: Fertilize established palms with a granular palm fertilizer, watering well before and after fertilizing.
• Fruit trees: ‘Anna’ apples are ripe and ready to pick. Do not leave fruit on the tree after it is ripe because it will turn soft and mushy. A crop of ‘Mission’ figs should be ready to pick this month.
• Vegetables: Plant Armenian cucumbers, black-eyed peas, bush beans, corn, melons, pinto beans, pumpkins and winter squash from seeds. Start pepper and tomato seeds indoors and plant seedlings outdoors in August or September for a fall crop.