Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!
This declaration indicates distress, particularly for a ship or other floating conveyance. Enjoying Mayday (May 1) recently, I commented about the delightfully beautiful day. I would have been ungrateful to give a message of unhappiness or despair when surrounded with weather that only a “Yuman” can appreciate and enjoy.
Difficult and distracting circumstances could not weaken the brilliance of the sunrise, freshness felt in a spring breeze, morning air of expectancy, or the enveloping color accompanying a southwestern Arizona sunset. All of nature’s display worked on Mayday. The beauty of May 1 helped me know that the creator is in control.
The perfect illustration of God’s love is provided in mothers, whom we honored, in May. God’s goodness provided two excellent mothers in my life — my wife Karen, and my mother. I received loving care, excellent advice, and most important, an accurate example of Godly living from my mother. My wife consistently exhibits an influence of grace and beauty in her conduct.
As we conclude this month, Memorial Day will be observed. The departed military will be deservedly honored. We are living better because of those who gave the very best.
Are you having a “Mayday?” May is a good month. It gives reason for “Hope that Helps.”
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth serves as pastor at Yuma First Assembly.