Now that fall’s cooler temperatures will arrive soon, it is time to plant a vegetable garden.
Unlike many areas of the country that will soon have snow, Yuma’s mild winters are perfect for growing a variety of vegetables and flowers.
Gardening can be a family activity that brings parents and children together working as a team.
The benefits of gardening, both mental, physical, and emotional, are important for adults and children. Young children are like sponges that quickly soak up new information. From a young age, gardening helps a child learn about the environment, healthy eating habits, the science of plants, the use of math in a garden, and wildlife found in a garden. The importance of being responsible when caring for a garden is another important life skill children gain while gardening. A garden is the perfect outdoor classroom for so many activities that benefit a child’s mind, body, and soul.
Beginning at birth, a child is constantly observing the world around him and learning how to interact with it. In a garden, parents can explain the names of plants, how seeds sprout, what a plant needs to grow well, the names of insects found in the garden, what pollinators are and why they are important, the names of birds chirping overhead, and many more science concepts.
Studies have shown that a child who gardens scores higher on science sections of achievement tests. All those questions parents answer while gardening with their child concerning botany and science help the child do well on science tests.
Opportunities for a child to gain math skills are also part of gardening. Measuring the size of the garden and spaces allotted for each type of vegetable, the height of plants as they grow involves using a ruler and yardstick. Purchasing seeds and plants involves counting money.
Weighing harvested vegetables and adding their combined weights are great math lessons, along with recording the garden’s daily temperature.
Trips to local botanical gardens, such as the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden at 2200 W. 28 th St., provide opportunities for a child to broaden his knowledge about plants that grow in a desert climate.
Using the iNaturalist app on their cellphone, a child can photograph garden plants, along with plants seen elsewhere, and have them identified. The photos can be shared with others using the iNaturalist database.
Spending time outdoors in the sunshine is enjoyable and has health benefits. Sunshine provides the body with vitamin D necessary for healthy bones and teeth and lowers blood pressure.
Raking, weeding and digging in the garden strengthen upper and lower body muscles.
Parents can discuss what vitamins and minerals are found in each vegetable and how they help their child grow strong and healthy. The benefits of eating fruits and vegetables are important concepts for a child to understand. Eating fresh vegetables from a garden has been shown to boost brain function and improve a person’s overall health.
Carrying tools, soil or water when gardening helps a child develop both fine and gross motor skills. Balance is also improved. The sedentary lifestyle cellphones and computers encourage can be offset by time spent gardening.
A child’s senses are heightened by exploring how plants taste, feel, smell, sound and noting their varied colors. Touching the fuzzy leaves of a woolly lamb’s ear plant, tasting sweet cherry tomatoes, smelling fragrant sweet pea blooms, enjoying zinnias’ bright colors, and hearing the sound of wind rustling through the garden and birds chirping in trees increases a child’s awareness of the world around him.
In order to appreciate nature, a child must experience nature. Planting and tending a garden provide a sense of purpose when a child sees the rewards of his hard work. Caring for the garden so their plants grow and bear fruit helps a child learn the reward of completing tasks.
Observing insects and wildlife in the garden increases an understanding of the importance of all living creatures and the diversity of animals found in nature.
Studies have shown that when gardeners work in their gardens, beneficial bacteria in the soil improve their mood and decrease anxiety. A recent Japanese study reported that just viewing plants reduces stress, fear, anger, and sadness, along with reducing blood pressure and muscletension. When someone says they are going to go relax in their garden, it is truly a place to reduce stress and anxiety.
Most important of all, seeing their plants grow and bear delicious vegetables increases a sense of accomplishment in children that, in turn, increases their self-respect and self-esteem. Those special moments a family spends together in the garden helps build lasting memories.
To start a fall garden, clear an area of grass and weeds and dig in steer manure for extra nutrients for the plants. Water the area and let the water soak in before planting. Choose seeds and/or transplants for both vegetables and flowers. Adding flowers to a garden encourages pollinators to visit and pollinate the vegetables.
Plant your garden and water again. Keep the soil damp as the seeds sprout. Maintain a regular watering and weeding schedule, and you will soon have vegetables ready to eat and flowers to pick.
Vegetables to plant include snap beans, beets, bok choy, cabbage, carrots, all types of lettuces, peas, radishes, spinach, Swiss chard, broccoli, cauliflower, and turnips. Flowers to plant include marigold, sweet pea, hollyhock, California poppy, clarkia and petunia.
Gardening is a holistic activity involving mind, body, and soul. It is a special time families can spend together enjoying the great outdoors and each other’s company. Happy gardening.