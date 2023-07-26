Dylan Phillips
Dylan Phillips of Yuma has been named to the Presidential Honor List at the New York Institute of Technology for the recently completed spring semester.
He needed to earn a minimum grade point average of 3.7 while carrying a load of at least 12 credit hours to earn the academic honor at the institute located at Old Westbury, N.Y.
