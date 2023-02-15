Kate Sumner
Kate Sumner earned a place on the dean’s list at Carthage College in Wisconsin for the recently completed fall semester.
To be eligible for the academic honor, she needed to earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 while carrying a course load of at least 14 credit hours.
