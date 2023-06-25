Jose Samano
Jose Samano of San Luis, Ariz., earned himself a place on the Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., for the recently completed spring semester.
Jose Samano
Jose Samano of San Luis, Ariz., earned himself a place on the Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., for the recently completed spring semester.
To earn the academic honor, he needed to earn a grade-point average of at least 3.4 while carrying 12 or more credit hours.
Bethany Tracy
Bethany Tracy of Yuma has earned an earned an Associate of Art degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
She was one of nearly 3,400 who earned degrees from UMGC as members of the class of 2023.
