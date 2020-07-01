AEA recognized by the Healthy Arizona Worksites program
AEA Federal Credit Union was recognized recently by the Healthy Arizona Worksite program as achieving the gold level of excellence in worksite wellness.
The Healthy Arizona Worksite Award recognizes employers that are making efforts to positively affect the health and well-being of their employees, their families and their community by implementing comprehensive worksite wellness strategies. The minimum qualifications to be considered for this award include attending the Healthy Arizona Worksite program training and developing a plan to improve employee health and safety. To qualify for the gold level of the award, employers need to support employee health through policy and systems changes.
AEA Federal Credit Union received this recognition by supporting employee health and engagement in a variety of ways. An internal ‘Wellness Team’ made up of employees from different areas of the credit union coordinate monthly wellness events for staff including hikes up Telegraph Pass, walks in the park, weight loss challenges, fruit in all break rooms, and more.
“We spend nearly half of our waking hours at work, so it’s important for us to provide a workplace that is committed to the health and well-being of our team,” said Adele Sandberg, President and CEO of AEA Federal Credit Union. “It is part of our workplace culture, it’s a “win-win” for AEA and the employees who participate, and we believe strongly in our strategic pillars, one of them being, ‘together be better.’”
The Healthy Arizona Worksites Program is a public health initiative offered by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH). Its mission is to help employers learn how to successfully implement worksite wellness initiatives to improve the health of their employees and businesses.
KHS art students win prizes
Three Kofa High School students earned awards for their submissions for the 2020 Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.
Laisha Felix received the first place award of $100 from the VFW Post 8242 and $100 from the Auxiliary for her work titled “U.S. Flag,” an acrylic painting. Jhoselin Gonzales Ayon earned second place and received an award of $75 from the post and $75 from the auxiliary for her fiber art piece titled, “American Flag.” Katelyn Stewart earned third place for her work titled, “United We Serve” and received $50 from the post and $50 from the auxiliary.
All participants received certificates. Other students participating in the contest included Karen Vasquez, Gavin Marquez, Yoselin Castro, and Stephanie Martin del Campo.
Alfredo Fonseca
Alfredo Fonseca, of Somerton, was recently named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., for the 2020 spring semester.
Fonseca is in the game design and development program.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the dean’s list if their term grade-point average is greater than or equal to 3.40, they do not have any grades of incomplete, D or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.