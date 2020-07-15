Nathan Hieb
Nathan Hieb, a 2007 graduate of Yuma Catholic High School, completed his general surgery residency at Akron General Hospital. He is on his way to Knoxville for a two-year fellowship in trauma surgery/critical care MBA.
Robert Durfee
Robert Durfee of Yuma has been named to the dean’s list for spring 2020 at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.
Yuma Elks award scholarships
Yuma Elks Lodge 476 recently awarded 16 scholarships to local high school students, totaling $26,000.
Funds were provided by the Elks National Foundation, Arizona Elks Foundation, and the Yuma Elks Lodge Past Exalted Rulers Association.
Students were from Antelope Union High School — Andres Valencia, Kennya Celaya, Elizabeth Moreno, Sommer Leach, Clarissa Gutierrez, Joselyn Ochoa, Ana Bernal, Destiny Hice, Paige Johnson; Kofa High School — Jorge Gonzalez, Adriana Medina, Kayla Cantorna; Yuma Catholic High School — Nicole Fica, John Young; Cibola High School — Abe Ortiz; plus Savannah Rush.
Ana Godinez
Ana Godinez, library assistant I with youth services at the San Luis Library, has been chosen as the Yuma County Library District’s employee of the month for July.
This award recognizes an employee for their inspirational effort and attitude.
Godinez received a mounted certificate, a nameplate in the book of her choice, an employee of the month pin, and her photo will be hung at the San Luis Library in July.