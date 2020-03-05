Zoe Carll
Zoe Carll, a senior at Gila Ridge High School, is the winner of this year’s essay contest “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?” sponsored by Sunrise Optimist Club. She earned a $200 scholarship with the opportunity to compete at the Arizona District Optimist contest in April. She plans to attend Arizona State University and major in technical communication.
Nina Hook, also from Gila Ridge High School, came in second place, but was unable to be present at the contest.
Included in the photo (from left) are Denise Davis, Sunrise member who coordinated the contest; Carll; and Howard Blitz, club president.
Sebastian Rojas Rivera
Sebastian Rojas Rivera, of San Luis, Ariz., recently made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the dean’s list if their term grade-point average is greater than or equal to 3.4, have no incompletes, no D or F grades, and have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Rojas Rivera is in the game design and development program.