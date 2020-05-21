Namedropper

Anabelle Courtney
Howard Blitz, founder/director of the Freedom Library, presents a $1,000 scholarship to Anabelle Courtney (in photo), who participated in the Freedom Library economics scholarship class this past spring.
Courtney plans to attend Arizona Western College in the fall to further her education.
Caleb Haney
Caleb Haney of Yuma was among nearly 700 students who recently graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.
Haney graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
Jessica Escamilla
Jessia Escamilla of Yuma recently graduated at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
Although official commencement ceremonies have been postponed to Aug. 29, Escamilla was part of a historic class of graduates. WSU awarded 5,558 degrees in the 2019-20 academic year, which includes summer, fall and spring semesters.
Escamilla earned a bachelor’s degree in radiologic sciences.