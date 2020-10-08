Carol Brown
Carol Brown, program development manager for Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) – Area Agency on Aging, has been reappointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging (GACA).
Originally appointed in 2018, Brown was recently notified that she has been selected for reappointment and will serve another term.
The Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging, established by law in 1980, is a statewide body of 15 volunteer members appointed by the governor to serve three-year terms. GACA’s purpose is to advise the governor, legislature, and all state departments on all matters relating to aging. GACA’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for older adults and works with local communities, state agencies, private enterprises and older adults throughout Arizona. Brown stated, “I look forward to continuing to serve and represent Yuma County’s older adults.”