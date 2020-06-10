Namedropper

HSOY volunteers update empty kennels
The Humane Society of Yuma is Yuma’s only animal shelter. When the pandemic hit, the operations at the shelter changed significantly allowing volunteers to spend time doing some much-needed improvements. After being in the new shelter for over seven years, it was time to give the inside of the kennels a fresh, new look. The shelter volunteers spent countless hours stripping, painting and re-sealing the kennel floors and walls. Annette Lagunas, executive director states, “Keeping the kennels properly sealed is extremely important to the health of the pets that enter our shelter. Bacteria and viruses can get into the small cracks and holes within the floor and kennel walls.” Dogs that enter the shelter are automatically vaccinated to help protect them from getting any viruses and keeping the shelter clean and free of these viruses and bacteria is just one more way to help keep Yuma’s animals healthy.
With the revamp of the kennels, the volunteers found that many of the Kuranda beds that the dogs sleep on are in need of replacement. Beds can be purchased through the shelter program at shelterbeds.org. All other donations can be made at hsoyuma.com.
Stephanie Hendrickson-Pilcher, O.D.
Stephanie Hendrickson-Pilcher, O.D., a Yuma native, has recently completed the doctor of optometry degree at the Arizona College of Optometry (AZCOPT) of Midwestern University. Conferring of degrees took place in a virtual graduation ceremony.
Dr. Pilcher is the daughter of former Yuma residents Brian and Tracey Hendrickson. She is a 1999 graduate of Yuma High School and earned an associate in science degree in general studies from Arizona Western College in 2002 and a bachelor of interdisciplinary studies from Arizona State University with magna cum laude distinction in 2013. She was accepted to Midwestern University in 2016.
Dr. Pilcher plans to practice optometry in Phoenix.
Nine area high school students awarded scholarships
The FRONTERA Rotary Club in San Luis has given out $500 scholarships to each of nine area high school students to continue their educations in college.
Recently graduated students of San Luis High School who received the scholarships are Andrea Acosta, Carla Ceja, Francisco Escamilla, Karla Vera, Oscar Lopez and Ximena Guerrero. The club also gave out scholarships to Nadia Bojorquez of Yuma Catholic High School; Alyssa Hernandez from Cibola High School; and Kayla Dillard from Kofa High School.
The money for the scholarships came from the club’s sale of food during the Midnight at the Oasis car show in Yuma.
“The club was founded in 1993 and a little while after that the scholarship program was created,” said Marcos Ramirez, secretary of the Rotary club. “The goal of the scholarship is for the youths to have help covering costs that are not already covered with other scholarships or financial aid.”