AUHS students of the year 2020
The special honor for students of the year is selected by the staff at Antelope Union High School. The selection this year resulted in a tie.
• Paige Johnson plans to attend the University of Arizona majoring in agriculture. She was also just elected as a Future Farmers of America state officer.
• Isaac Filerio plans to attend Chandler-Gilbert College for the Lineman School. He was this past year’s student body president.
Lieren Hefner
Lieren Hefner, of Yuma, recently received her master’s degree in speech language pathology from Arizona State University. She maintained a grade-point average of 4.0 throughout her schooling, and plans to come back to Yuma and complete her clinical fellowship through Haven Health, a local skilled nursing facility.
The daughter of Chad and Jolene Hefner, of Yuma, is a 2015 graduate of Gila Ridge High School, and a 2018 graduate of the University of Arizona. She is looking forward to working and helping others in her home town.
“Great job, Lieren! We love you! We are so very proud of your accomplishments,” said Mema and Grandpa Joe.
Local students graduate from USD
• Sarah Gill, of Yuma, has graduated from the University of San Diego for the 2019-2020 school year. Gill graduated cum laude and earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations.
• Carlos Makin, of Yuma, has graduated from the University of San Diego for the 2019-2020 school year. Makin earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering.
Chelsie Foster Galasa
Chelsie Foster Galasa, of Yuma, has been named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga.
To be eligible for the president’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a grade-point average of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credits taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
Spring 2020 graduates announced
Local graduates were recently announced at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
• Caroline Durfee, of Yuma, received a bachelor of science in education.
• Robert Durfee, of Yuma, received a bachelor of arts.