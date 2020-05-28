Memorial Day flag raising
The Rough Riders motorcycle club raise the colors on Memorial Day at the VFW Post 8242.
Adeline Dunn
Adeline Dunn, of Yuma, was recently named to the spring 2020 honor roll list at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss.
Dunn was named to the Chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Harrison Hodge
Harrison Hodge, of Yuma, was recently named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.0 to 3.74 grade-point average during the semester.
Hodge is a freshman kinesiology major.
David Francis Chang
David Francis Chang, of Yuma, earned a master of business administration from the Citadel in Charleston, S.C.
Chang graduated during the Citadel Graduate College virtual commencement ceremony.