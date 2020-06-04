Ana Magdaleno
Ana Magdaleno, custodian for the Main Library, has been chosen as the Yuma County Library District’s employee of the month for June. This award recognizes an employee who inspires with their effort and attitude.
Magdaleno received a mounted certificate, a nameplate in the book of her choice, an employee of the month pin, and her photo will be hung at the Main Library during the month of June.
YUHSD students earn scholarships
Two Yuma Union High School District seniors were awarded scholarships from the Officers’ Spouses’ Club of Yuma.
• Devin Graham, Gila Ridge High School, plans to attend Western New Mexico University in the fall.
• Kayla Cantorna, Kofa High School, plans to attend Arizona State University.
Graham and Cantorna were announced as the annual scholarship winners in early May. The award amount is $1,080.
The Officers’ Spouses’ Club of Yuma is a nonprofit organization in Yuma comprised of eligible military spouses who raise scholarship and grant funds and serve the local community in a variety of ways. According to the organization’s official website (oscyuma.org), scholarships are awarded to a dependent spouse or child of a qualified military sponsor attached to MCAS Yuma, or its tenant commands, and/or a dependent spouse, or dependent child of a qualified military sponsor whose residence at the time of application is within a 50-mile radius of Yuma.
Connor Young
Connor Young, of Yuma, was recently named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, Pa.
Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the fall of 2019.
Young is a doctor of pharmacy student.
Ivdan Vargas
Ivdan Vargas of Yuma has recently earned a master of science degree in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Ga.
Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.