Tosha Gillispie
Tosha Gillispie has recently been named director of agriculture programs at Arizona Western College. In this new role, she will be overseeing the AWC Agriculture Department, which includes recruitment of new faculty, community outreach, program evaluation, recommendation for new programs and certificates, grants, managing agriculture facilities, and instruction.
Born and raised in Yuma, Gillispie attended Yuma High School and was in Yuma FFA. She earned her bachelor of science in Agriculture Technology Management and Education from the University of Arizona and her master of science in Agriculture Education from Iowa State University.
She previously taught Agricultural Science at Cibola High School and was also the Career and Technical Education instruction leader at Gila Ridge High School.