Angelique Johnson
Angelique Johnson (center), a senior at Kofa High School, is the Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma oratorical competition winner for 2019-20. She earned a $200 scholarship for addressing club members on the topic, “Just iMagine a World Without Boundaries.” Johnson will advance to April’s Arizona District competition in Phoenix. Among her goals is to attend Arizona Western College as a business major beginning in the fall 2020.
Included in the photo (from left) are Howard Blitz, Sunrise Club President; Johnson; and Denise Davis, event coordinator.
Volunteer awards
Helping Hands of Yuma recently held an awards ceremony for their outstanding volunteers for 2019.
• Most miles driven: Peggy Regular, 4716; Jean Baber, 3216
• Most volunteer hours: Ruth Decker, 798; Carol Bevins, 583
• Longest active volunteers: Jerry Leckrone, 1999-2020; Ruth Decker, 2005-2020
• Volunteer above and beyond: Norma Tomlinson; Sandy Bojorques; Mary Lew Thede-Olson; Marla Petersen
• Outstanding volunteer leader: Maddy Boychuk; Cheryl Ries; David Kopmeyer
• Outstanding volunteer: Janet Woolman; Garnet Vanatta
• Amazing service: Frank Swanson; Keegan Obney
Not pictured are Jerry Leckrone, Mary Lew Thede-Olson, Garnet Vanatta, Jan Woolman, Dave Kopmeyer, Frank Swanson.