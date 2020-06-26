Namedropper

Cookies for cops
The Rio Colorado Republican Women presented the Yuma Police Department and the Yuma County Sheriff Department with cookies to show appreciation for keeping the city and county safe and orderly 24-hours per day, seven days per week. They do all this with courteous professionalism while putting their lives on the line.
The Rio Colorado Republican Women who participated included Sharon White, Apryl Brand, and Sandy Batura met with Sgt. Lori Franklin and the four rookie officers.
District One students win poetry contest
District One recognizes two state winners of the National Garden Club Youth Poetry contest. Alice Byrne Elementary School students Alila Banda, 2nd grader, and Ryleigh Felix, 5th grader, both took first place honors in their grade level and will now advance to the regional competition.
The contest is intended to encourage youth to be creative and express their creative thoughts. This year’s theme was “Adventures in Gardening.” The contest at the county level was sponsored by Pecan Grove Garden Club of Yuma, and the state level contest was sponsored by the Arizona Federation of Garden Clubs. Both winners will have their poems submitted to compete against students from California, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, Idaho, Nevada and Utah, sponsored by the Pacific Region Garden Clubs.
Pasquinelli Foundation, Peter’s Foundation announce scholarships
Yuma Catholic High School, in partnership with the Pasquinelli Foundation and Peter’s Foundation, announce that six scholarships have been awarded to incoming freshmen for Yuma Catholic High School’s 2020-21 school year.
Gary Pasquinelli, Pasquinelli Foundation Chair, said, “I am convinced, and the experience of our graduates has proven that a Yuma Catholic High School education will put a young man or woman on a direct path to high achievement in college and in life.”
Adrienne McLaughlin, Peter’s Foundation Chair, said, “It warms my heart to be able to offer scholarships to deserving students who want to receive an excellent Catholic education.”
Each of the six scholarships will be $5,000 per year towards tuition for each of four years to attend Yuma Catholic High School. The students selected were: Grayson Flowers from Immaculate Conception, Grant Gamez from Yuma Lutheran, Angelina Garcia from Immaculate Conception, Olivia Jones from St. Francis, Alyssa Madsen from St. Francis and Isaac Rodriguez from Crane Middle School.
These six students will be joining 14 other students in the program. They are all highly achieving in their classwork and campus activities. Congratulations also go out to the Class of 2020 Pasquinelli Foundation/Peter’s Foundation scholars that graduated this year: Ean Chavez, Lily Imai, Nicholas Johnson, Victor Mata and Benjamin Stover.
Rhett Stallworth, principal, shared, “The Pasquinelli Foundation and Peter’s Foundation continually demonstrate their faith in Yuma Catholic High School and our students. These scholarships enable us to serve the entire community and provide tools to help families choose YC.” Over 84% of our student body receives some form of financial aid through private donors, individual tax credit support and corporate tax credit support. With the current economy, this support is needed now more than ever.
Morinoka Gordon
Morinoka Gordon, of Yuma, has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
To achieve this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.