Cibola grad promoted to chief warrant officer
A 2001 Cibola High School graduate has been promoted to the rank of chief warrant officer in the U.S. Navy.
Kristina M. Godinez enlisted in the U. S. Navy and reported to Recruit Training Center, Great Lakes, IL in October 2001.
Upon completion of recruit training, she attended Yeoman “A” School in Meridian, MS in January 2002. Upon graduation, she reported to Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet in San Diego, California and served as a Staff Duty Admin Clerk and advanced to YN3. She was than assigned to the USS NIMITZ (CVN 68) homeported in San Diego, CA were she earned her Enlisted Surface Warfare and Aviation Warfare qualifications and promoted to YN2. She completed her first deployment in the Arabian Gulf for Operation ENDURING FREEDOM. She than reported to ARCO ARDM 5 in San Diego, CA as the Admin Officer.
Godinez served in the Pre-Commissioning Unit WILLIAM P. LAWRENCE (DDG 110) as the Admin Leading Petty Officer and was promoted to YN1. She then transferred to USS MAKIN ISLAND (LHD 8) as the Ship Secretary and Department Leading Petty Officer. During her time, she completed her second deployment on the ship’s maiden cruise and was selected to Chief Petty Officer. She than served as the Admin Officer at Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit THREE ZERO THREE (CBMU 303) in San Diego where she earned her Seabee Combat Warfare and Expeditionary Warfare qualifications.
Following that tour, she transferred to Electronic Attack Squadron ONE THREE NINE (VAQ 139) as the Department LCPO and completed two Arabian Gulf deployments for Operations INHERNET RESOLVE and SENTINEL and earned her Information Warfare qualification. In March 2021, she was selected for the Chief Warrant Officer program for Ship’s Clerk to commission on 1 November 2021. In August 2021, she earned her Bachelor of Science Health Administration Degree with Cum Laude Honors from Southern New Hampshire University.
Her personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (8), Good Conduct (6) and various unit and campaign awards.
Godinez is married to John Godinez from San Jose, California. They have four daughters Alyssa (18), Jocelyn (17), Ysabella (11) and Aaliyah(6). Her parents, Emilio and Hope Rosales, live in Yuma.