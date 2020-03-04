If you go to an art gallery, maybe you’ll run into the artist whose work you’re buying for your wall. Or maybe you won’t.
If you take the ARTrails Studio Tour in the Foothills, you’ll do that and more.
The self-guided tour organized by the Mountain Shadows Art Association allows you to visit the artists in the creative environments where concepts are shaped and refined as art.
“It’s a totally fun, cool time,” said Kirk Redlin, chairman of the studio tour for the association. “There’s no formality about it. People visit their studios, see what they’re doing and touch the art.
“Here you’re actually entering the world in which the artists create their work, and that’s pretty exciting.”
Members of the artists group will open their in-home studios Friday through Sunday to art lovers to see and, if they choose, purchase their works.
In all 17 studios are on the 14th annual ARTrails tour. Collectively they will exhibit the work of 28 artists working in the media of oil, acrylic and watercolor painting, encaustic or hot wax painting, mixed media, mosaic and fused glass, jewelry making, beading, woven basketry, photography, digital art, illustration and metal art.
The tour is free. A map of studio locations can be downloaded at http://www.mtnsaa.org/artshows.html. Unless specified on the map, studios may be visited 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Even those who choose not to buy any art will be entered into a free drawing for art just by visiting at least 10 homes on the tour.
Mountain Shadows Art Association was formed years ago to bring together visual artists to help one another develop their skills and sell their work, Redlin says. Membership is made up of both full-year and winter residents. Some create art as an avocation, some supplement their incomes by selling their art.
“They bring together a wide variety of experiences and, I would say, educational backgrounds. It’s really a diverse group of individuals.”
While all the studios are located in the Foothills, Redlin hopes people living in Yuma and elsewhere in the area will set aside time during the three days to take the tour.
“I think they’ll be impressed with the ability of these people. It’s just really incredible.”
New this year is a “passport” that allows the tour participant to win one of at least 20 pieces of art association members have contributed for a free drawing.
The passports will be available at all of the studios on the tour. They were also included with a flier that appeared as an insert in the Feb. 28 edition of the Yuma Sun.
At every studio visited, the passport is stamped. Once 10 stamps have been collected, the passport is turned in and entered into a drawing that will take place after Sunday. The association will notify the winners next week, Redlin said.
For more information about ARTrails, call Redlin at 208-880-6609, or visit www.mtnsaa.org.
Here are the artists and studios on ARTrails:
• 1. 11790 E. 28th Place –Tania Bolin, mixed media
• 2. 11213 E. 38th St. – Diana Germain, oil, acrylic painting; JoAnn Manning-Bille, oil and acrylic painting
• 3. 11322 S. Ave. 12E, Lot 78 (Closed Sunday) – Diane Coble, alcohol ink painting
• 4. 11310 S. Stephanie Drive (Closed Sunday) – Marsha Rasmussen, acrylic and oil painting; Dawn Best, oil painting, pen and ink and pencil illustration
• 5. 13366 E. 41st Drive. (Closed Sunday) – Mary Adams, watercolor and alcohol ink painting; Mona McIlvenna, pine needle baskets and gourds weaving
• 6. 12732 E. 48th Drive (Closed Sunday) – Lynette Weise, pencil illustration , alcohol ink painting and pen and ink illustration; Teresa Mallett, mixed media, watercolor and alcohol ink painting, and beads
• 7. 12635 S. Dorothy Drive – Marijke Farnsworth, oil and acrylic painting and pencil charcoal illustration; Jim Farnsworth, photography
• 8. 13532 E. 45th Lane – Mark Wall, encaustic paintings; Steven Scott Phillippi, hand-carved stone jewelry
• 9. 13583 E. 45th Lane (Closed Sunday) – Lorraine Fielding, oil and watercolor painting
• 10. 13663 E. 44th Drive (Closed Sunday) – Cathy Milsted, acrylic and watercolor painting; Lois Yeast, acrylic and watercolor painting
• 11. 13431 E. 49th Lane – Nancy Worden, all media; Chris Black, oil, watercolor and alcohol ink painting; Sherry Hunter, oil, painting and oil pastels; Laurie Taylor, oil painting
• 12. 13767 E. 49th St. (Closed Sunday) – Sally Rose Howerton, acrylic and watercolor painting and mixed media; Chuck Warner, scratch art; Arlene Towne, acrylic painting
• 13. 14139 E. 49th Dr. (Closed Sunday) – Connie Oberg, oil painting and mixed media; Sharon Costa, all media
• 14. 13890 E. 51st St. (Closed Sunday) – Tracie McBride, mosaics, glass jewelry; Kirk Redlin, metal art and photography
• 15. 13159 S. Onammi Ave. – Barb Thorvilson, alcohol ink painting, mixed media, acrylic painting and jewelry; Judy Phillips, fused glass; Judy Wright, watercolor painting, acrylic painting, mixed media, beading, alcohol ink painting
• 16. 14382 E. 50th St. (Closed Sunday) – Jeannie House, oil painting, pastels, watercolor painting, acrylic painting; Sharon Kidder, pastels and oil, acrylic and watercolor painting; Johnnie Altstatt, acrylic painting and pencil illustration; Joe Tollis, oil, watercolor and acrylic painting
• 17. 14672 E. 52nd Drive – Judy Harris, oil and acrylic painting; Linda Willets, digital art and jewelry; Edda Marshall, acrylic painting and resin