Plums picked from your own tree and eaten while juicy and ripe can’t be beaten. Plum trees begin producing fruit when 4 to 6 years old and produce for around 20 years. Each spring, beautiful pink and white blossoms cover the tree. By August, plums are ripe and ready to pick.
Plums belong to the genus Prunus and are called stone fruits because of their hard, stony pits. Nectarines, peaches, apricots and cherries are also stone fruits. Some states are too cold to grow many varieties of stone fruits; while others, such as Arizona, are too warm to break the rest period for a fruit tree’s buds to produce fruit.
In our area, plum varieties need 300 to 350 chilling hours to produce fruit. Chilling hours are counted between Nov. 1 and Feb. 15 and are temperatures between 32 and 45 degrees F. These hours do not have to be consecutive. When purchasing a plum tree, check the tree’s tag for the number of chilling hours required.
The plum family includes many different hybrids which basically fall into three groups: European (Prunus domestica), American (Prunus Americana) and Japanese (Prunus salicina). Each group is best suited for a particular climate and has its own pollination requirements.
European plums include “Pearl,” “Mount Royal,” “Green Gage” and “Stanley.” These varieties have a high chill requirement, require a pollinator and are suited for northern states.
American plums are hybrids of Native American bush plums. They tend to be tart and are used for jams and jellies. They grow best in northern states and are not adapted to the Southwest.
Japanese plums actually originated in China and include “Santa Rosa,” “Satsuma,” “Methley,” “Casselman” and “Ozark Premier.” “Santa Rosa” and “Casselman” plums set fruit without cross-pollination. “Satsuma” and “Ozark Premier” need a second tree for pollination. Japanese plums are large and tend to be soft and very juicy. They require low chill hours and grow well in Yuma.
To ensure a long season of fruit, plant two trees which bear at different times. For instance, plant a Santa Rosa, which bears early, and a Satsuma, which bears mid-season.
“Santa Rosa is our most popular plum because you don’t need a second tree,” said Pat Fox, manager of Yuma Nursery. “It has large, purple fruit and yellowish flesh. We also carry Satsuma, which requires a second tree as a pollinizer and has dark-red skin and flesh.”
The “Santa Rosa” plum tree was developed by Luther Burbank, who lived in Santa Rosa, Calif. This fruit tree was introduced in 1906 and remains a favorite of home gardeners. It is 20 feet wide and tall at maturity.
For a smaller tree, plant a “Methley” plum that grows 10 to 15 feet wide and tall. The “Methley” plum originated in South Africa and tolerates our summer months well. When growing more than one fruit tree, space the trees 20 feet apart to ensure proper air circulation between mature trees.
In January and February, local nurseries receive shipments of plum trees. Choose a location in your yard with plenty of sunshine and a large enough space to handle a mature tree’s canopy.
To plant a tree, dig a hole three two to three times the width of the container and a little deeper than the container’s height.
Plums are grafted on root stock and have a bud union near the base of the tree. Plant the tree with the bud union several inches above ground and backfill with soil dug from the hole.
Fruit sets on new growth. For Japanese plum trees, as they mature, prune away two-year-old branches that have bark-like trunks along with crossed branches and branches facing toward the center of the tree. The goal is to train the scaffolding branches to form a bowl-shaped canopy that allows sunlight to shine through the center of the tree to help ripen the fruit. Adequate annual pruning ensures a good crop of nice-sized fruit.
One pound of 10-10-10 fertilizer should be applied to newly planted trees in ¼-pound amounts every three months for the first year. Apply 2 pounds fertilizer to older trees in February and again in May. Spread the fertilizer from the tree trunk out to the edge of the canopy and water in well.
To prevent branch breakage and produce larger fruit, thin young fruit 5 inches apart. If you live in a location with lots of birds, netting may be required to protect ripening plums.
If you would like to add a fruit tree to your yard, plant a plum tree next January or February.
Happy gardening.