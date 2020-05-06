If a beauty contest was held for the prettiest cactus blossom, I know, hands down, a Trichocereus would win the crown. Commonly called ‘torch cactus,” this cactus produces flowers with colors as brilliant as an Arizona sunset and, depending upon the variety, the size of a dinner plate.
Small, fuzzy nubs appear near the tips of each columnar branch in March. These nubs form buds that slowly grow larger and larger until flowers burst open one morning in mid-April. By noon, the blooms look their finest and joyously prove they have earned their beauty crown and title – “Queen for a Day.” I really think nature has a special band playing the day the blooms open, we just can’t hear it.
Like an Arizona sunset, Trichocereus flowers glow in luminous shades of orange, pink, white, yellow or red. My absolute favorite is ‘Sunset’ whose petals are shades of pink and orange. ‘Apricot Glow’ has petals bathed in luminous shades of pastel orange. ‘Bomb Diggity’ has bright-yellow blooms, and ‘Flying Saucer’ has vibrant pinks and oranges swirled across its petals.
These unusual cacti are addictive, You start with “just one” and before you know it, there are five or six beauties growing in your yard. Dozens of hybrids have been created, so there is an endless supply to choose from. Classy Cactus, 10787 E. 40th St. in the Foothills, carries Trichocereus, along with B & B Cactus Farm, 11550 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson.
Sharon and Willie DeHate are gardening experts who grow Trichocereus cacti in their xeriscaped front yard. Sharon is not only an expert Southwest gardener, but is also an avid gardener in her home state of Michigan. This year, she was awarded a “Gold Name Tag,” making her the first volunteer with Michigan State University’s Extension Master Gardener Program to volunteer over 1,500 hours.
The DeHates have grown Trichocereus cacti for many years at their Foothills home and enjoy their spectacular blooms. Mid-April, when the Trichocereus put on their floral display, cars cruise by their home. People snap photos and ask what kind of cacti are blooming and where they can buy one. Beside each plant is a neatly printed label stating its variety. “We never know the exact day our cacti will bloom, so it is always exciting when they open up. I think the wait is part of the fun. If you look along our street, you see that many of our neighbors also have Trichocereus cacti in their yards. That shows you how addictive they are, you can’t grow just one,” Sharon said. “Although their blooms are short-lived, they are well worth the wait. Even when not blooming, Trichocerus are attractive and make a bold statement in our xeriscaped yard.”
When asked how to care for a Trichocereus, Willie DeHate said, “They require more water than native cacti. I have each plant on a drip line that runs twice a day for 10 minutes. I fertilize once each spring using a 17-17-17 fertilizer and feed them three times while we are in Yuma using a weak solution of Miracle-Gro and water. If you don’t want your cactus to fruit, cut off the blooms once they are done blooming and let the cactus concentrate its energy on making a stronger plant.”
A Trichocereus is happiest growing in the ground. If grown in a pot, use a large pot so there is enough soil to protect the plant’s roots from summer heat. Use a cactus soil mix for good drainage. Place the pot in a location that receives morning sun and afternoon shade. If planted in the ground, direct sun is fine, although a newly-planted cactus may need some shade until it establishes.
My red-blooming Helianthocereus grows in a large pot located beneath an Afghan pine tree. It seems quite happy receiving morning sun and afternoon shade since it always has a spectacular display of blooms each April, with 4-5 blossoms opening on each arm.
Trichocereus cacti native to Ecuador and Peru include T. pachanoi (San Pedro) and T. peruvianus (Peruvian Torch). In the wild, these cacti grow in rock crevices or along hillsides.
Hybrid Trichocereus cacti have been developed by breeders and have made the Echinopsis family popular with many xeriscape aficionados. Although short-lived, their show-stopping blooms are true winners. Trichocereus cacti have definitely earned the title, “Queen for a Day.”
Happy gardening.