SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Mariachi Centzontle is proof that a traditional Mexican music genre enjoyed by older generations still resonates with young people.
The eight-member group is made up of members of high school and college age who are alumni of the Gadsden Elementary School District’s music program.
Wielding trumpets, violins, guitars and another stringed instrument, the guitarron, they came together as a band about two years ago to play mariachi music, which evolved over centuries in rural western Mexico.
Among the members of Mariachi Centzontle is Angel Espitia, who began learning music while a student at Ed Pastor Elementary School in San Luis.
Playing with the group, he said, “gives me the opportunity for further exploration of music, which has no limits. I chose (the) mariachi (genre) because it has a lot of technique to it, and it demands a lot of discipline.”
Apart from learning to play instruments in the Gadsden district, the band members continued or are continuing their studies as participants in San Luis High School’s mariachi class. And they, in turn, are sharing their knowledge and skills with the current crop of Gadsden district students who want to learn the genre.
“It’s cool to know that we inspire other generations,” said Yesenia Nevarez, violinist with Mariachi Centzontle. “Mariachi has given me the opportunity to travel to various places. I had a beautiful experience seeing where mariachi music was born, seeing the professionals, seeing how far I can go.”
David Castro, who taught most of the group members during their elementary school years, said the fruits of the Gadsden district’s music program have been more than he would have foreseen.
“This group surpassed my expectations,” he said. “They were always disciplined and attentive. All of them have committed themselves in an admirable way to mariachi music. I am very proud of them.”
Other members of Mariachi Cenzontle are Adrian Garcia, Delio Castillo, Andrea Molina, Monserrat de la Torre, Andres Rascon and Rogelio Peralta.
The members say playing with the group has also allowed them to get reacquainted with their Mexican roots.
“Mariachi interested me a lot because I feel that it connects me more with my culture, because the majority of those of us who live in San Luis are from Mexico, or we have parents from there,” Molina said. “But I feel that with each song, I learn something new about my culture. It’s very cool to be able to connect with Mexican music. Feeling it really makes me happy.”
Rascon, who plays the trumpet for Mariachi Centzontle, agrees. “It’s really cool to play this music because it’s not common, and I feel that we can bring out this part of ourselves and teach younger people.”
Raymond Aguilera, the superintendent of the Gadsden district, said the success and talent of Mariachi Cenzontle serves as an endorsement of the district’s music program.
“I am very pleased with what these young people are doing,” Aguilera said. “Mariachi music has taken hold in the United States, it’s growing. This year the Mariachi Camperos group won a Grammy Award, so who’s to say where these young people can go.”
The Gadsden district started its music program in 1999, in part to show students what they were capable of accomplishing, Aguilera said.
“There weren’t many programs, and academically we weren’t doing well,” he said. “But beginning with the mariachi group, and then with other bands, we began to see what could be done, that the potential was here. And the students, (band) directors and teachers continue showing it.”
Among the programs has been the district’s marching band, which has won awards and kudos for its participation in parades and other events in Yuma County, the region and even internationally. The band performed in London’s New Year’s Day Parade in 2013 and has been invited back for the 2021 parade. It has also performed in holiday parades in Rome and Madrid.