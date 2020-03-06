SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Fans of comics, video games and cosplay will gather Saturday for this city’s annual Blazing Desert ComicCon conference.
The San Luis Youth Center and the gym at nearby Joe Orduño Park will play host for the conference that will feature demonstrations of video games, cosplay costume workshops, a film presentation and discussion, and live music and comedy performances.
The annual conference is organized by Yuma County Arts and Culture Group.
“This is our seventh year with ComicCon,” said Antonio Carrillo, who heads the arts group. “We believe people have enjoyed it, and we hope it keeps growing. The intent is for youths to have more options for (free time) activities, especially now when we are seeing problems like those with drugs, not just here but throughout the area and with all ages.”
Doors for the conference open at noon at the youth center, 973 N. Park Ave., and the nearby gym at the park, 965 N. Park Ave., with the program of events getting under way at 12:30 p.m.
Special guest for the conference include the Arizona Legacy Rangers, a cosplay group modeled after the Power Rangers, as well as other cosplay artists and performers, among them Corgi Cosplay, Choco Cosplay, Heartless Aquarius and Lorentz.
The youth center will serve as the venue for workshops, Carrillo said, while the gymnasium will host cosplay presentations by special guests. The public will be able to get autographs and photos of the guests at the gym.
A third venue for the conference will be inside the park, where musical and comedy performances will take place.
Admission for Blazing Desert ComicCon is $15 for the general public and free for children 5 and under.
For more information about the event, visit blazingdesert.com, or the Facebook page for Blazing Desert ComicCon.