The desert is filled with many bizarre-looking plants that have adapted to the desert’s harsh environment in unusual ways. One such desert dweller is the sand food plant, Pholisma sonorae. It is only found in the sand dunes running between Yuma and El Centro and the dunes in Baja, CA. Unless you have a sand buggy and are riding through the dunes between April and June, you will not see this unusual plant.
Sand food belongs to the borage family and is a parasitic herb that lacks chlorophyll. The sand food stays hidden several feet beneath the sand and relies on its host plant for food. Loco weed, wild buckweed and ragweed are common host plants. Each spring, the sand food grows a gray, mushroom-like cap that rises above the sand. This five-inch-wide cap sports a ringlet of tiny, purple flowers that produce fruit and seeds. Once the seeds are dispersed, the cap shrivels and dies, and the sand food disappears below the sand until next spring.
As the dunes shift with the wind, the sand food’s seeds drift downward into the sand. When a seed reaches the roots of a host plant, it attaches and begins feeding. It will remain underground during its entire life and grows a stem that can reach six feet in length. The stem is covered with scale-like leaves that absorb and store moisture. When water is scarce, the sand food shares this stored water with its host plant.
A century ago, sand food stems were an important vegetable eaten by local Native Americans. The stems were dug up and eaten raw or cooked. Botanists who have eaten a cooked stem say they taste like a carrot with a spicy flavor.
Since 2012, the sand food has been listed as an endangered plant by the Center for Plant Conservation. It is listed as “rare or endangered” by the California Native Plant Society and “rare” by the Arizona Native Plant Society. Loss of host plants in the dunes and sand buggies crushing the plants’ flower heads have led to the sand food’s decline.
It is estimated that one-third of Earth’s plants are at risk of extinction and require human intervention to keep them alive and viable. The sand food is one such plant. So far, it has not been successfully cultivated by scientists.
To protect endangered species, the Endangered Species Preservation Act was begun in 1966 when America’s national bird, the bald eagle, began decreasing in numbers. The Act required the U.S. Departments of Interior, Agriculture and Defense to put in place a plan to protect endangered species and their habitats.
In 1972, President Nixon asked Congress to strengthen the 1966 Act. In 1973, the original Act was renamed the Endangered Species Act and required the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Commerce Department’s National Marine Fisheries Service to prepare a recovery plan for each endangered species with the goal of restoring the plant or animal to a healthy population. If the population reached the plan’s stated goal, the species would be re-classified as “threatened” on the Endangered Species list or be removed from the list if its population was large enough to be sustainable.
To help the sand food increase in numbers, humans will have to intervene. Perhaps signs could be posted at entrances to the dunes warning sand buggies to watch for sand food flower heads in spring and avoid driving over them. Pictures of the host plants could also be posted on signs and the public asked to not drive over them.
Educating the public about endangered species is an important key to their survival. Working together, we can protect our endangered wildlife and preserve earth’s wonderful bio-diversity.
Happy gardening!