DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – Can you recommend any services that check in on elderly seniors who live alone? I live about 200 miles from my 82-year-old mother and worry about her falling or getting ill and not being able to call for help. – Worrywart Daughter

DEAR WORRYWART – There are actually several different types of check-in services, along with some simple technology devices that can help keep your mom safe at home while providing you some peace of mind. Here are some top options to look into.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you