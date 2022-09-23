DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare? – Senior Novice

DEAR NOVICE – There are actually three different types of senior-specific flu shots (you only need one) that the CDC is now recommending to people age 65 and older. These FDA-approved annual vaccines are designed to offer extra protection beyond what a standard flu shot provides, which is important for older adults who have weaker immune defenses and have a greater risk of developing dangerous flu complications. Here’s more information on these three vaccines.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you