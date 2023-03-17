DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – I have been taking care of my elderly father for over a year and it’s taking a toll on my finances because I can only work part-time. Are there any resources you know about that can help family caregivers get paid? – Seeking Support

DEAR SEEKING – Caring for an elder parent can be challenging in many ways, but it can be especially difficult financially if you have to miss work to provide care. Fortunately, there are a number of government programs and other tips that may be able to help you monetarily while you care for your dad. Here are some options to explore.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you