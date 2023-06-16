DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – My 63-year-old wife, who doesn’t work, is on my health insurance plan through my employer. When I retire next month and go on Medicare, what are our options for getting her health coverage until she turns 65? Is there some kind of Medicare coverage for dependent spouses? – Need Insurance

DEAR NEED – Unfortunately, Medicare does not provide family coverage to younger spouses or dependent children when you qualify for Medicare. Nobody can obtain Medicare benefits before age 65, unless eligible at a younger age because of disability. With that said, here are your best options for covering your wife.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you