DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – How much does a typical funeral and body burial cost today? My wife and I are interested in prearranging our funerals but would like to have a cost idea before going in so we can plan and budget appropriately. – Planning Ahead

DEAR PLANNING – It definitely pays to know what charges to expect when pre-planning a funeral. Most people don’t have a clue and can often be upsold thousands of dollars’ worth of extra services they may not want or need. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you