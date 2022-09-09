DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – What kind of changes can Medicare beneficiaries expect to see in the Inflation Reduction Act that was recently signed into law? I’m enrolled in original Medicare and have a Part D prescription drug plan but spent more than $6,000 out-of-pocket last year on medications alone. – Overpaying Paul

DEAR PAUL – The climate, tax and health care bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden last month includes significant improvements to the Medicare program that will kick-in over the next few years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you