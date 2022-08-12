Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 86F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.