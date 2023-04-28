DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – I have some hip and back problems and could use a walking cane to help me get around. Is there anything I should know about canes before I buy one? – Limping Linda

DEAR LINDA – When it comes to choosing a cane, most people don’t give it much thought, but they should. Walking canes come in many different styles, shapes and sizes today, so you need to take into account your needs and preferences to ensure you choose one that’s appropriate for you. Here are some tips that can help.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you