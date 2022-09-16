DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – I am interested in finding some type of travel escort service to help my elderly parents fly across the country. My son is getting married in the fall and would love for my parents to attend, but they’re both in their 80s with health issues, so they’ll need help getting there. Can you direct me to any travel services that can help us? – Looking for Assistance

DEAR LOOKING – Traveling can be challenging under the best circumstances, but for seniors with medical problems, physical limitations or dementia it can be unmanageable. Fortunately, there are a bevy of companies today that provide traveling companion/escort services to help older adults with the rigors of travel.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you