DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – What can you tell me about green funeral options? At age 80, I would like to preplan my funeral and make it as natural as possible. – Old Environmentalist

DEAR ENVIRONMENTALIST – Great question! Green funeral options are becoming increasingly popular in the United States as more and more Americans are looking for environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional funerals. Here’s what you should know about “green burial” and “green cremation” options, along with some tips to help you locate services in your area.

