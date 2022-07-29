DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – How do I go about selling unwanted burial plots in my hometown cemetery? When my parents died about 25 years ago my husband (at the time) and I bought two plots near them in the same cemetery. But we’ve gotten divorced since then and have both moved out of state. Besides that, I would like to be cremated instead of buried. – LOOKING TO SELL

DEAR LOOKING – Life changes such as relocating, family disputes and divorce, along with the growing popularity of cremation in the U.S., are causing more and more people to sell previously purchased burial plots they don’t intend to use any longer. But, depending on where you live and the location of the cemetery, selling a plot can be difficult. And, if you do sell it, you’ll probably get less than what you initially paid for it. Here’s are a few tips to get you started.

