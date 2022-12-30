DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – Falls and fires are the two things I worry most about for my elderly father who lives alone. Do you have any suggestions on what we can do to help keep him safe, and keep an eye on him from afar – Concerned Daughter

DEAR CONCERNED – Of course! There are a number of small adjustments and modifications you can make to your dad’s home to help protect him from falls and fires, both of which cause thousands of injuries and deaths each year. Here are some tips to get you started.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you