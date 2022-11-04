DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – I’ve read that retirees will be getting a nice cost-of-living increase in our Social Security benefits next year but what about Medicare? What will our Medicare Part B monthly premiums and other Medicare costs be in 2023? – Planning Ahead

DEAR PLANNING – From an entitlement program standpoint, 2023 is going to be a very good year for retirees! Not only will you receive a nice 8.7 percent cost-of-living increase in your Social Security retirement benefits – the largest since 1981 – the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also recently announced that your Medicare Part B standard monthly premium will be lowered 3 percent ($5.20) from the current rate of $170.10 per month, to $164.90/month in 2023.

